WAUSAU – In March and April, join the Marathon County Historical Society on the second Thursday of each month for Storytime at the Museum.

Participants will enjoy a couple storybooks followed by a children’s craft from 11 a.m. to noon March 9 and again April 13 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St. The society’s regular exhibits and children’s room in the Woodson History Center will also be open.

Storytime at the Museum has been changed to 11 a.m. to accommodate children’s nap times.

For more information, contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org.