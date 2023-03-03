WAUSAU – Join the Marathon County Historical Society at its annual Vintage Springtime Tea to be held at 2 p.m. March 30.

Enjoy a formal tea highlighted by sweet and savory courses and a custom blend of tea while a hostess explains the history and significance of a tea. The vintage event will be resplendent in a garden theme in anticipation of spring time and warmer weather.

Tickets are $30 for MCHS members and $35 for non-members. Reservations are required by March 27. There is limited seating, and reservations are required. Call 715-842-5750 to buy tickets or for more information. The event will be held at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.