By Shereen Siewert

Online court records show all charges against a Wausau man accused of stealing from an elderly resident were dismissed on Feb. 28.

Bruce Cameron faced charges of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card and theft of movable property. But that case has now been dismissed.

On Feb. 28, court records show a petition to dismiss the charges without prejudice, which means that the case is dismissed for now, but a prosecutor can still refile charges at a later point. By contrast, a case dismissed with prejudice is finally over and cannot be reopened or re-filed. Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to the Marathon County District Attorney this week to learn whether any charges are planned or if Cameron has been completely cleared in the case. An update will be posted.

Cameron, 40, was charged Feb. 15 in Marathon County Circuit Court, where a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators alleged Cameron stole about $11,000 from an elderly man who was recovering from a serious illness. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim in 2021 was interviewed by investigators and chose not to move forward with a case. The Feb. 15 charges involved allegations of theft that arose after the first investigation concluded, court documents state.

In a March 2 email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Cameron said “the complaint was filed maliciously by a half sister who lives in California.”

“A cursory investigation by the DA’s office would have revealed that the complaint was demonstrably false. They failed to do that until after they filed charges,” he wrote.

The charges would have come with additional potential penalties because the alleged victim is elderly.