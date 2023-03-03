Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Keith L. Jones

Keith Jones, 68, beloved Husband, was called to his eternal resting place on February 27, 2023 after a 5 year struggle with COPD.

He entered this world on July 3, 1954 in Wausau, WI, born to Lee and Evelyn Jones. He is survived by his wife Jean Jones, daughter Rebecca (Warren) Jones, 3 grandsons, Tyler, Devin, and Kalin, his sister Carol (Ray) Belter, brothers Ron (Bonnie) Jones, and Mark (Rita) Jones, many nieces and nephews, many amazing friends, and neighbor and dear friend Roger Kittle.

He was proud to have worked for the City of Wausau for 33 years, retiring in 2011. His lifelong hobby was bowling in leagues for 50 consecutive years starting from the age of 8, with several 300’s to his credit.

He was a lifelong fan of all of the Major Wisconsin Sports teams, recently becoming an owner of the Green Bay Packers. This made him very happy.

A memorial service will not be held, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Brainard Funeral Home-Wausau Chapel is assisitng the family with arrangements

Gerritt P. Corporaal

Gerritt P. Corporaal, age 94, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. Gerritt was born on September 8, 1928 in the Town of Norrie to the late Evert and Tryntje (Monroe) Corporaal.

Gerritt served his country honorably in the United States Army. He married June Halverson on July 12, 1952 and together they moved to Minneapolis. June preceded Gerritt in death on October 7, 2021. In 1957 the couple moved to the Town of Weston where they bought a farm. Gerritt farmed until his retirement in 1988. They moved to Wausau in 2014. Gerrit was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Rib Mountain where he was active in Awana for 21 years. He enjoyed bowling and fishing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Shirley A. Reiter

Shirley A. Reiter, 84, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.

She was born June 23, 1938 in Eland, daughter of the late Reinhardt and Eleanor (Kunst) Meverden. In 1975 she married Anton “Tony” Reiter and he preceded her in death in 1999.

Shirley worked as a waitress at The Diner and also for K-Mart. She loved shopping, sewing, crafting and baking. For several years she lived in both Arizona and Colorado.

Survivors include her children, Susan (Darryl Oelke) Sell, Randy (Katherine) Gorski, Jay (Rhonda) Gorski and Cheryl “Cheri” White; grandchildren, Aimee (Brian) Anderson and Tyler (Mimi) Gorski; great-grandchildren, Fallon and Hunter Brown and Bailey Anderson; great great-grandson, Wesley; sister, Jeanette Pesavento; and Shirley’s special friend, Richard Hansen.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Rennes, Aspirus Palliative Care and Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the kind, compassionate care given to Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lonnie D. Marek

Lonnie Dale Marek was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin on July 21, 1940, to Frank and Lillian Marek. He had two sisters, Sylvia Marek (husband, William Grimm) of Madison and Karen (Steve) Lynch of Wausau. His extended family includes nephew, Lucas (Sarah) Lynch; and niece, Stephanie Lynch of Wausau; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Alaska. Lonnie married the love of his life, Peggy Gerke, on September 3, 1966.

He began working in 1955 driving a truck and retired in 2005 from the Marathon County Highway Department. Lonnie loved driving and using heavy equipment to dig in the dirt. He had a strong work ethic and took pride in a job well done.

Lonnie had a life well-lived. He loved his wife, Peggy, and they had the deepest of bonds. He loved fishing, especially walleye fishing in Canada, a trip he made 52 times as a thirty-year tradition with his dear friends, Bob and Terri Lang, and Walt and Lois Woodthorp. Lonnie deeply loved his family, including Nikki Galante, who has been like a daughter to both Lonnie and his wife, and Gust and Dorothy Gerke, his brother and sister in-law of Wausau.

Lonnie was a kind, gentle, spiritual man. He lived his principles. He was a member of the Rib Mountain Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and active in his faith since 1966.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his beloved parents; and his dear friends, John and Renee Jacobsen.

There will be a memorial service at the Rib Mountain Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 226250 Hummingbird Road, Wausau, with visitation at 1:00 pm and a memorial service at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Xander D. Jones

Xander David Henry Jones, 2, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at home.

Xander was born on June 19, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the son of David and Cailin (McCabe) Jones.

Xander had such a bright, loving, and energetic personality, he would wave to everybody he saw and always had the biggest smile on his face. Xander loved going to the park, especially JoJo’s Jungle. He loved to swing and go on the biggest slides. Xander liked to help mom and dad with chores around the house and would get the mail with dad every day. Xander liked Cocomelon, stuffed animals, dinosaurs, and having impromptu dance parties. He enjoyed all kinds of food, with fried rice, goldfish and cheese being his favorites. Xander was a Mama’s Boy and loved quality time with his parents and sister, Rylie.

Xander is survived by his parents; sister, Rylie; aunts and uncles, Autumn & Dylon Lyons, Paula (fiancé JJ Boehm) Schafer, Barbara Jones and Fred Jones; cousins, Kendall, Angela and Benson Schafer and Milo Lyons; grandparents, Tammy McCabe and Rose and David Jones Sr.; great-grandparents, James and Sara McCabe, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives.

Xander was preceded in death by his grandpa, Michael McCabe and cousin, Ellis Lyons.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 NOON on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Highland Community Church, 1005 N 28th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. Rev. Dan MacDonald will preside.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:30 until the time of service at the church.

Since Xander had such a bright personality, the family invites you to wear bright colored apparel. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Highland Community Church’s MOPS program in Xander’s name.