GREEN BAY – The 47th WiAA State Girls Basketball Tournament will be held Thursday, March 9, through Saturday, March 11, at Resch Center.

Five divisional state championships are up for grabs as 20 teams from across Wisconsin will take part in the three-day event.

The tournament begins Thursday with Division 3 and Division 4 semifinals. Semifinals in Divisions 5, 2 and 1 will be held Friday, with all five state championship games slated for Saturday.

Kettle Moraine (Division 1) and Waupun (Division 3) are back to defend its 2022 titles, while Green Bay Notre Dame is back at state after winning the past two Division 2 championships.

Pewaukee (Division 2) and Laconia (Division 4) were both state runners-up last year and are back again in 2023.

Tickets are $11 per session when purchased at the Resch Center Ticket Office. Tickets are also available online at the Ticket Star website.

All games will be televised live on WAOW-TV 9 of Wausau and can be streamed through the Magic of March app.

2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament

March 9-11, at Resch Center, Green Bay

Thursday, March 9

Division 3 Semifinals

No. 1 Waupun (21-7) vs. No. 4 Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-3), 1:35 p.m.

No. 2 West Salem (26-2) vs. No. 3 Kewaskum (22-5), approximately 3 p.m.

Division 4 Semifinals

No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas (27-1) vs. No. 4 Mishicot (21-6), 6:35 p.m.

No. 2 Laconia (25-3) vs. No. 3 Colfax (21-6), approximately 8 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Division 5 Semifinals

No. 1 Chippewa Falls McDonell (24-5) vs. No. 4 Albany (28-0), 9:05 a.m.

No. 2 Blair-Taylor (27-1) vs. No. 3 Wabeno/Laona (21-7), approximately 10:30 a.m.

Division 2 Semifinals

No. 1 Pewaukee (27-1) vs. No. 4 Lakeland (22-6), 1:35 p.m.

No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) vs. No. 3 McFarland (26-2), approximately 3 p.m.

Division 1 Semifinals

No. 1 Brookfield East (26-2) vs. No. 4 Germantown (23-5), 6:35 p.m.

No. 2 Hortonville (25-3) vs. No. 3 Kettle Moraine (26-1), approximately 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Championship Games

Division 5, 11:05 a.m.

Division 4, approximately 12:30 p.m.

Division 3, approximately 2 p.m.

Division 2, 6:35 p.m.

Division 1, approximately 8 p.m.