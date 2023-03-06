The Marathon County Public Library will screen a 2022 feature film starring Viola Davis as a powerful female warrior in 18th century Africa on March 9 from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Rated PG-13. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Photo illustration.

Join the library for a social hour for adults on March 15 from 1-2 p.m. and again from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This is a great way to expand your social circle and meet others in the community. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can make a decorative wine bottle vase during a free craft event on March 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free, with all supplies provided. Registration is required by calling 715-446-3537.



