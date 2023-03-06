Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say the man suspected in a Wood County armed robbery could be in Marathon County and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Eugene “Gene” K. Schmidt, 58, is wanted in connection with a Feb. 12, 2023 armed robbery in the town of Rudolph. The robbery was reported at about 8:30 p.m. at The Food Tree, 1759 Greenfield Ave., about four miles north of Wisconsin Rapids near the intersection of Hwy. 34 and Hwy. 66.

Online court records show Schmidt has multiple prior convictions with charges ranging from possession of methamphetamine to criminal escape, maintaining a drug trafficking place, burglary and other offenses. Several convictions are for felony charges, which means Schmidt cannot legally possess a firearm.

Armed robbery photo courtesy of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department

On Monday, police issued a news release with a message for the suspect.

“Eugene, we know you will read this because you are scared and hiding from law enforcement,” Wood County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Goldberg said, in a release. “Please turn yourself in to local law enforcement and be an adult by facing your consequences for the dangerous actions you took. By not turning yourself in, it is likely you’ll face more criminal charges.”

Officials in Wood County are circulating images captured by surveillance video at the store and are asking anyone with information to call 715-421-8700. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 877-325-7867 or by using the P3 Tips app.

Police have not disclosed how much was taken from the store.

A statewide crime alert was issued on Monday.