Dear editor,

Day in and day out, our lives are impacted by decisions made by our state Supreme Court. Now, we get a say in making that court work for us. The only way to ensure that the Wisconsin Supreme Court does its job and represents our communities is to make our voices heard in the upcoming judicial election on April 4.

You might be seeing ads or reading stories about the political balance of our state Supreme Court. But this election is about more than just politics – it’s about the problems my family and yours face every day.

Our state Supreme Court may have the final say on critical issues, like education funding, access to health care, worker protections, neighborhood safety and the quality of our air and water. That’s why it is necessary that we elect advocates who will protect the rights and freedoms of all of us.

I can only hope that other Wisconsinites care as much as I do. I care about our freedoms. I care about our children’s futures, and I care about safety and fairness. More than anything else I care about our environment, our water. This is why I vote; and I constantly urge my family and friends to vote.

Wisconsin, you have the power to decide our state’s future. Help decide who will fill all open judicial seats, including at the top of our state judiciary. If you fail to vote, you give up that power. Please vote April 4.

Nancy Stencil of Rib Mountain

