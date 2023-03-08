WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists of the 2023 Small Business of the Year Awards. Fourteen businesses and organizations have been named as finalists.

The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region and is a part of the Chamber’s annual Business Month. The recipients of this year’s award will be named at the 2023 Small Business of the Year Awards event to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain. The cost for attending this program is $40.

The finalists in each of the categories are:

Business-to-Consumer category: Accentu Inc, Amaximmo LLC, Buska Retirement Solutions Inc, El Tequila Salsa LLC, In The Lite Electric, Nelson-Miller Inc, Patriot Auto Repair LLC, Restlawn Memorial Park LLC and Rivers Edge Campground

Charitable Non-Profit category: Christmas in July Charity, DC Everest Area Education Foundation, Hmong American Center Inc, Never Forgotten Honor Flight and Monk Botanical Gardens

Each of this year’s finalists will be interviewed this month, with the videos available on the Chamber’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The recipients of the 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards were Lamb’s Fresh Market in the Business-to-Consumer category and the Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association (WATEA) in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

“Being nominated and selected for this award was such an honor and one that we as an organization are so proud of.” said Ron Lamb, CEO of Lamb’s Fresh Market. “We will use this award as constant reminder of what it takes to be recognized in this way.”

A Walk of Winners display is a new addition to this year’s Small Business of the Year Awards. Previous recipients of the award who have chosen to participate will be honored at the event. The Walk of Winners will also be on display at the Chamber’s Business EXPO.

The Chamber’s Business Month will kick off with an Advocacy Education Session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. This free event will feature several speakers, offering insights on legislative efforts related to business at the national, state and local levels.

Thousands of businesspeople will assemble on Thursday, April 20 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild for Business EXPO 2023. The Business EXPO is the largest Chamber trade show in the nation and will feature hundreds of exhibitors. The EXPO features an exhibitor-to-exhibitor time from 9 a.m. to noon, before opening to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free with a business card or $10.

The EXPO will be followed by the Fun@EXPO networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Rothschild. Fun@EXPO is the region’s largest business networking event of the year, offering a unique opportunity to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones. Food and beverages at the event will be supplied by various Chamber member restaurants, caterers, distributors and breweries. Cost is $10 online or $20 at the door.

The presenting sponsors for the 2023 Business Month are Aspirus Health and Aspirus Health Plan. The week is also sponsored by The Dirks Group at the platinum level, by Ansay & Associates and Wausau Smiles Dental at the gold level, and Great Lakes Cheese, Lakeland Care Inc, Northwind Solar, Ruder Ware LLSC, Spectrum Insurance Group LLC, TDS Telecom, Urban Chic Boutique, Wausau Tile Inc and Wisconsin River Partners. Fully Promoted is the EXPO Award Sponsor. Media sponsors for the week include RotoGraphic Printing Inc, Midwest Communications?, The Business News and WAOW Newsline 9?.

For more information on the 2023 Small Business of the Year Awards, including a list of past recipients, or to register for any Business Month events, visit WausauChamber.com.