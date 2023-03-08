Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Allen H. Dunow

Allen Harvey Dunow, 76, of Weston, passed away March 4, 2023, with his family by his side.

Allen was born August 4, 1946, to the late Ollie and Arolee Dunow of Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin. When he was a child, he helped his parents with the family business and helped care for their horses. He was in the Boy Scouts and played baseball. He graduated from Northland Pines High School in Eagle River in 1964. He joined the US Navy and served on a submarine in the Pacific. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Land O’ Lakes where he met and married Maria Cirese. Together they had two children, Curt and Tracy. Allen worked at Nagel Lumber in Land O’ Lakes and he was a volunteer fireman and made the rank of Chief. In 1985, he moved to Weston and worked at Zientara Truck and Trailer until retirement. He enjoyed outdoor activities, hunting, fishing, camping, and working in his backyard and garden. He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. He will be remembered as a great guy and will be greatly missed.

Allen is survived by his children, Curt (Kathy) Dunow and Tracy (Pat) Podgorski; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, John (Jean) Dunow, Edith Bushey, and Joseph (Jean) Dunow; sister-in-law, Diane Dunow; and many extended family members, four-legged friends, and friends. He is preceded is death by his wife; parents; brother, Richard Dunow; brother-in-law, Jim Bushey

A celebration of Allen’s life will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 am at Peace United Church of Christ, 1530 Grand Avenue, Schofield with visitation beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Robert J. Abt

Robert J. Abt, age 85, passed away Sunday, March 5, under the care of Aspirus Hospice Services, at home, while listening to the Sunday Morning Polka Show.

Robert was born August 31, 1937 in Wausau, WI, the youngest son of Stephen and Alma (Dellmann) Abt. He graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1956. On December 3, 1960, he married his wife of 62 years, Barbara Kae Lodholz. Bob and Barb farmed on the original family farmstead in the town of Ringle. Raising his family on the farm was important to him because it taught his children the value of hard work. In addition to farming, he was a machinist at Federal Mogul in Schofield, WI until his retirement. Bob also drove school bus for the D. C. Everest School District. He most enjoyed bus trips taking students to extracurricular activities, especially the football team. Bob and Barb were members of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Schofield, WI.

Together he and Barb enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music, watching the Brewers, Packers, Badgers, and any activity their grandchildren were involved in. Bob could not cook very well, but he made the best malts, beef jerky, and fudge. Bob was especially proud of his commitment to donating blood at the Blood Center in Wausau. In his lifetime, he donated just shy of a bulk tank full. Most important to him was time spent with his grandchildren on the farm, red tractors, and straight corn rows, and cutting the hay on the corner of the field.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barb, his children Michelle Abt, Todd (Monica) Abt, Heidi (Robert) Bowers, Kelly (Tricia Blair) Abt, Jason (Cara) Abt, and Jennifer (Stewart) Talbert; grandchildren Seth (Nikki) Abt, Jordan (Carly) Abt, Shelby (Erich) Schnell, Samuel (Hailey) Bowers, Cole (Xianna Huggins) Abt, Cade (Jen Plevak) Abt, Ariana Talbert, Hayden Talbert, Samantha (Khristiian) Schmid, and Austin Schmid; great grandchildren Otto Abt, Archer Abt, and Sophia Abt. He is also survived by a sister Doris Small; sister-in-law June Abt, many nieces and nephews, and his best pal Snipper. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Robin, granddaughter Kayla Abt, brothers Edward and John Abt, sister-in-law Julie Abt, brother-in-law Bill Small, father and mother-in-law Alvin and Joyce Lodholz, and brother-in-law Randy Lodholz.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Hospice Service for their patience and understanding during this difficult time, for answering endless questions, and for guiding Robert and his family to this next stage.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 9 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11 AM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, WI. Brainard Funeral Home of Weston has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.BrainardFuneral.com for directions or to leave a sentiment of remembrance for the family.

Roger F. Grell

Roger F. Grell, age 72, of Marathon City passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at home.

Roger was born on March 25, 1950 in Merrill to Raymond and Ruth (Schleif) Grell. He married Kathleen “Kathy” Ruplinger on April 28, 1995 in Marathon.

Roger believed strongly in being of service and truly had a servant’s heart. After graduating from high school, Roger enlisted in the US Navy. He was a proud “bubble head” (Navy slang for someone who served on a submarine). After the Navy, he moved to Marathon where he worked at Marathon Cheese for 33 years. Along the way he was a First Responder, joined the volunteer fire department, ushered at the Grand Theater and most recently, was a crossing guard at the elementary school. He was also an active member of the Marathon American Legion Post 469 where he was on the honor guard and was a liaison with the local Scout troop.

Roger was a wonderful husband and father. He is survived by his wife Kathy Grell; daughters Betsy and Joanna Grell; mother Ruth Grell; siblings Nancy (Ken) Schmidt and David (Geralynn) Grell; and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Grell, brother-in-law and great nephew.

Visitation will be Friday, March 10, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Helke Funeral home. There will be a visitation again on Saturday, March 11, from 9:30-12:30 at Saint Mary’s in Marathon. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 11, starting at 12:30 at Saint Mary’s in Marathon followed by Military Honors.

Due to flower allergies in the family, artificial flowers or green plants are preferred.

Delbert D. Duranceau

Delbert D. Duranceau, 86, Wausau passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

He was born January 25, 1937 in Brokaw, son of the late Lester and Frances (Richards) Duranceau. On July 14, 1962 he married Bonita Yambrick at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2009.

For many years Delbert was a vending machine repair technician for Pepsi Co. He went on to work at Wisconsin Box until he finally retired. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, taking an occasional trip to the casino and fishing, especially ice fishing for Bluegills.

Delbert proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 until 1960.

Survivors include his children, Patrick Duranceau, Wausau and Cherie Duranceau, Stevens Point, two brothers, Floyd (Mary) Duranceau, Madison and Leonard (Alice) Duranceau, Mosinee and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by four sisters, Edna, Ione, Audrey and Rosalie and three brothers, Harold, Daniel and Roy.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. where full military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Richard J. Gebhardt

Richard “Dick” Gebhardt, 88, of Wausau, died Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Mountain Terrace under the care of Interim Hospice.

He was born September 12, 1934 to the late Evelyn (Berens) and Robert Gebhardt. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine Vilter; and brothers, Robert and Joseph Gebhardt.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; four children, Robin (Lee), Rick, Debby, and Donna (Jim); sister, Marie Cater; three grandchildren, Casey, John, and Jerry; and one great-grandchild, Hailey.

He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at the “cottage” with family and friends. Dick also enjoyed many years of trap shooting with his son and friends. He retired from J.I. Case (the former Drott) after many years as a welder. He also served in the Army and spent time in Korea.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. The Rosary and prayers will be at 2:00 p.m. by Rev. Samuel Martin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Evelyn A. Naegelin

Evelyn A. Naegelin, 87, Weston went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

She was born April 4, 1935 in Washburn, Maine, daughter of the late Durban and Leversa (Butler) Bragdon. On April 17, 1958 she married Gene Naegelin in Maine. He survives.

For many years Evelyn was an elementary teacher in Maine and in Texas and also a real estate agent in Maine. Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening and crafting.

Survivors include her husband, Gene Naegelin, Weston, her children, Wendy (Mike) Schmitt, Kronenwetter and Jodie (Vaughn) Goodwin, New London, Connecticut, three grandchildren, Sarah (Bob) Hartman, Robert Goodwin and Amber (Josh) Hartford and one great grandson, Owen Hartman.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother James Roy Bragdon and two sisters, Bessie Grass and Hilda Street.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. The Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lynnette M. Spaude

Lynnette Mae Spaude “Ma Bell” gained her wings under the care of hospice and surrounded by her family on Friday, February 24th, 2023. She had just recently found out she had AML (acute Myeloid Leukemia) along with many other underlying health issues. She lived only a short time of 4 weeks after being diagnosed in January.

Lynn was born in Wausau on January 13th 1960 to the late George and Marjorie (Rustboldt) Spaude. She graduated from Valders High in Valders, WI. In her adult years she went to college. She worked as a CNA and a EMT. She loved working in the Healthcare field. Lynn enjoyed watching Golden Girls, talking on the phone, drinking her hot tea, crocheting and most of all her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Arthur Spaude, Allen Spaude, Daniel Spaude along with 1 sister Elizabeth(Betty) Spaude. Her best friend/Ex husband John Rydzinski. Her dearest friends Henrietta Woodkey and Anne Burrows.

She is survived by her daughters Melissa and Amanda Rydzinski, her 6 grandchildren Christian, Ariana, Shontiara (Melissa) and Taliyah, Tyana, Taylen (Amanda). 2 Brothers Erwin (Patricia) Spaude and Gregory Spaude. Aswell as 4 Nieces and many dear friends.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 with friends and family gathering from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Bernard J. Wesenick

Bernard (Bernie) John Wesenick , 83, Wausau, died February 23, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his wife by his side. He was born January 20, 1940, son of the late Albert and Seline (Isaacson) Wesenick. On August 24, 1963 he married his true love Gladys Fletcher. This year they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Bernie was a kind, loving man. He rarely spoke a negative word about others. He was a hard worker and was a long time employee of Wausau Homes. He loved the outdoors, whether fishing, bird hunting, cutting wood, family bonfires, or just enjoying the fresh air. He was a quintessential handyman, fixing up his families homes and helping his children with countless home projects. He enjoyed reading, watching ‘his’ birds, and playing Rummy 500, farkle, Scrabble and upWords with his family. He absolutely adored his two grandchildren and always kept a pocket full of treats for them.

He is survived by his wife, Glady, and their children; Becky (Rik) Tabaka, Wausau, Lisa Wesenick, Wausau, David Wesenick, Park Falls, and Daniel (Marta) Wesenick (New London), and two grandchildren, Henry and Lila Wesenick; siblings Sylvia Herzog, Marjorie Hollman, Evelyn (Bob) Kurth, and Shirley (Lyle) Krueger; sister-in-law Diane Wesenick; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Edward and Alfred “Fritz” Wesenick.

Bernie’s family wishes to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Hospice staff for the compassionate care given to Bernie during his final days.

In lieu of services at this time, a Life Celebration will be held in the future.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Barbara Iwen

Barbara Iwen age 88, of Merrill, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Pine Crest Nursing Home.

She was born on January 31, 1935 in Merrill, daughter of the late Leo and Lillian (Boettcher) Leistikow. Barbara graduated from Merrill High School in 1953. She worked at Weber Tackle in Stevens Point, Merrill Manufacturing, Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Lincoln County Bank, and finished out her career at M&I Citizens American Bank. After retiring she worked part time at Dave’s County Market.

Barbara enjoyed being raised on a farm with all of the animals, having many pets throughout her life. She also enjoyed traveling with her neighbor, family, and friends. In addition she had a love for gardening, tending to her many flower beds, along with mowing the lawn on her John Deere for hours on end. She loved when people would visit so she could show off her yard or show guests her decorations she would put up for every holiday. You could hear the polka music coming from the local radio station playing both inside or outside the house. Most importantly she especially loved taking care of her two granddaughters and always making sure to have a birthday party, home cooked meal, and cake made from scratch for them each year. She loved to share her knowledge of baking cookies with her granddaughters and practiced her homemade recipes to feed many hungry mouths. Everyone could agree she was a social butterfly and spent her days sharing stories with everyone that passed through her life. In her pastime, Barb enjoyed looking through scrapbooks of old photos for hours, sharing what her life was like, as well as completing puzzles with good company. She welcomed everyone, stranger or friend, with a friendly conversation and lots of memories from the past. She was never alone because she loved animals and always had a pet (or four) in her house. Her most recent pet was her beloved dog “Saber” known to others as Sable. Even when her mind was confused, she never forgot her most special friend.

Barbara is survived by her son Douglas (Pam) Iwen of Merrill, two granddaughters Bailey Iwen and Emerson Iwen both of Merrill, one sister Fern (Reinhard) Langhoff of Merrill, along with nieces and nephews, step-children and step-grandchildren. Barbara married Donald Iwen on July 22, 1972 in Merrill. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2014. In addition, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Lillian Leistikow, along with a stepson Donald Iwen II.

The Iwen family would like to thank all of our friends, family, and neighbors for the care and time dedicated to loving and socializing with Barb. The Iwen family is also thankful for the staff in the Special Care unit of Pine Crest Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held this summer with details to come.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.MWCS.WS

Mary A. Wojcik

Mary Ann Wojcik, 93, of Bevent, stepped into the light of God’s loving presence, on February 28, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mary Ann was born on December 8, 1929, in Bevent, the daughter of Peter and Johanna (Cychosz) Filtz. On May 28, 1949, she was married to the love of her life, William “Bill” Wojcik at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2019, celebrating sixty-nine years of marriage.

Mary Ann, selflessly, and happily, devoted her life to being Bill’s wife, the mother to their six children, and eventually, a proud and beaming Grandma to their grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Ladislaus Church, serving in the Women’s Homemakers and Family Life Committee, as well as the Rosary Society for 74 steadfast years. Mary Ann loved to be in the kitchen, cooking and baking for all who came in the door. She was known for her chocolate chip cookies, apple pies, ponczkas and chocolate torte. No one ever left Grandma’s house hungry! She enjoyed gardening as well as picking pickles-that in which she could out pick anyone in the patch! Family was very important to Mary Ann, spending time with her grandkids was always her greatest treasure! She will be remembered for filling our bellies with food and hearts FULL of love. She will be greatly missed.

Mary Ann is survived by four children, John (Carol) Wojcik, Joan (Michael) Kaminski, Jerry Wojcik and David (Nancy) Wojcik; one son in law, Karl Filtz; eighteen grandchildren, Jesse, Kari Lynn, Joe, Dan, Mike, Matt, Kevin, Jennifer, Jeff, Ron, Bill, Chelsea, Sandra, Hunter, Fawn, Beth, Tyler, and Kyle; thirty-six great-grandchildren; one brother, William (Patricia) Filtz and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Mary Ann was greeted with open arms by her parents; her husband, Bill; daughter, Kathleen Filtz; son, Jacob Wojcik; brothers, Ted, Tony, Edwin, Joe, Leonard, Albert, John, Pete, Ray, and Ronnie; sisters, Francis, Esther, Mae, Pauline, and Sylvia. “Oh, what a Welcome Home Party that must have been!”

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St, Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of Mass at church, with Rosary being recited at 10 AM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pride TLC-Weston, Willowbrook-Stevens Point, Inclusa and Interim.

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” -Leo Buscaglia

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com