By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Silver Spoon bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Center last weekend featured a full complement of newer curlers on the ice with veterans, curling in three different draws. Here are the results:

Blue-Brewers Draw

1st Event Winner – Kirsch Rink; Runner Up – Meyer Rink

2nd Event Winner – Bleese Rink; Runner Up – J. Gelhar Rink

3rd Event Winner – Miilu Rink; Runner Up – W. Gelhar Rink

4th Event Winner – Stubbe Rink; Runner Up – Susens Rink

Red-Badgers Draw

1st Event Winner – Kamps Rink; Runner Up – Wasleske Rink

2nd Event Winner – Giese Rink; Runner Up – Foss Rink

3rd Event Winner – Dinjer Rink; Runner Up – Voss Rink

4th Event Winner – Wierzba Rink ; Runner Up – Monk Rink

Green – Packers Draw