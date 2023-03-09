VILLAGE OF KRONENWETTER – Village of Kronenwetter voters can meet candidates for village president and village board member (three positions are up for election) at 6:30 p.m. March 28 at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center, 1582 Interstate-39 Frontage Road.

Voters will hear directly from candidates about their qualifications and plans for moving Kronenwetter forward in the coming years through their opening statements and their answers to audience questions.

Chris Voll, incumbent, and Ken Charneski are running for the village president seat.

Kelly Coyle, Kim Tapper, incumbent, Guy Fredel, Alex Vedvik and Chris Eiden, incumbent, are running for the village board.

The spring election will be held April 4.