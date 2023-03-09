Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Denise Syversten, 49. March 8, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
Jason Wolfgram, 44, of Mosinee. March 3, 2023: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
Charlie F. Degunion, 41, of Wausau. March 7, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Joseph A. Deckow, 29, of Wausau. March 3, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Joshua P. Barton, 37, of Plover. March 2, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000 – repeater
Sarah St. John, 30, of Green Bay. March 2, 2023: Interfere with child custody after a custody order – repeater
Frank Martin, 39, of Wausau. March 9, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Allen E. Kramer, 21, of Mosinee. March 2, 2023: Capture an intimate representation
William Ferrario, 44, of Wausau. Feb. 28, 2023: Stalking, intimidating a victim
Anthony Lazaris, 32, of Wausau. March 2, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Connor Savada, 53, of St. Paul, Minn. Initial appearance March 9, 2023: Failure to report to jail
Julian Alvarez, 41, of Mosinee. March 9, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping – repeater
William Webb, 32, of Rothschild. March 6, 2023: Forgery, fraud against a financial institution, bail jumping
Kao Vang, 50, of La Crosse. March 7, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, greater than 50 grams – repeater
Ronald Butler, 35, of Wausau. March 8, 2023: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct
Joshua Keyes, 45, of Winchester, Ohio. Initial appearance March 8, 2023: Stalking, forgery, misappropriate ID info to obtain money, violate a harassment restraining order, threaten injury or harm via computer message, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
Dion McDuffy, 27, of Wausau. Initial appearance March 8, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Mark Arntson, 51, of Rothschild. March 3, 2023: Battery, strangulation and suffocation, third-degree sexual assault
Alexander Tillou, 21, of Weston. March 3, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater
Travis Eldridge, 38, of Wausau. March 6, 2023: Bail jumping, battery, criminal damage to property – domestic abuse repeater
Mosie Danley, 29, of Wausau. March 6, 2023: Bail jumping, battery – domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, resisting or obstructing an officer
Jonathan King, 45, of Wausau. March 6, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer – repeater
Steven Bembenek, 39, of Wausau. March 1, 2023: Receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Joshua Thomas, 28, of Rothschild. March 6, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct and battery-domestic abuse repeater
Mariah Clements, 29, of Wausau. March 9, 2023: Bail jumping
