WAUSAU – In April 2020, Wisconsin voters approved Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the state constitution that aims to expand and strengthen the rights of crime victims. This year, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is using a series of Marsy’s Law mapping exercises to examine how the measure has impacted crime victims and identify areas for improvement.

At 10 a.m. March 10, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes domestic abuse survivor and victim advocate Nela Kaplic, as well as Wisconsin Department of Justice Officer of Crime Victim Services Executive Director Michelle Viste, for a discussion on how the rights provided to victims under Wisconsin’s nearly three-year-old amendment affect the criminal justice system and its processes, and what can be done to better support victims in local communities.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.