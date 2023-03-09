The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and its faculty and staff members have been recognized recently for achievement and excellence, the university announced this week.
- UW-Stevens Point’s Helen R. Godfrey University Child Learning and Care Center earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, which has accredited it since 1988. Based on 10 researched standards, the accreditation recognizes and drives high quality learning environments. The UCLCC cares for and educates infants through school age children, fostering all areas of growth. The five-year accreditation was achieved through extensive self-study, a quality-improvement process and site visit by association assessors.
- UW-Stevens Point earned the Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention for its online prevention and wellness programs. Only 12 percent of colleges and universities in the nation earn the recognition. The seal represents the highest standard for online prevention education on issues of sexual assault, alcohol and drug misuse, mental health, diversity and inclusion.
- Valerie Cisler, dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, released her latest book, “Functional Skills for Pianists.” UW-Stevens Point is prominently named on the book’s author page, and a positive review was released in the national journal, “Piano Magazine.”
- Dan Isermann, director of the Wisconsin Cooperative Fishery Research Unit at UW-Stevens Point, was inducted into the American Fisheries Society’s Fisheries Management Section’s Hall of Excellence. The honor recognizes professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of fisheries management. He was also named an American Fisheries Society Fellow, which is awarded to society members who have made outstanding or meritorious contributions to the diversity of fields included in the American Fisheries Society, including leadership, research, conservation and mentoring.
- Brenda Lackey, associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Natural Resources, won the 2022 National Association for Interpretation Fellow Award, the field’s highest honor for an individual member. The award exemplifies career achievement in guiding the interpretive profession through training, mentoring, writing, front-line interpretation and management while providing strong support for NAI. Lackey leads the NAI Student Pipeline Task Force and co-leads the Heritage Interpretation Definition Project and the Heritage Interpretation Standards for Academic Curriculum.
- Robert Rosenfield, professor of biology, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, a research facility and nonprofit based in Duluth, Minnesota. The award is in recognition of long-term dedication and outstanding commitment of service, acknowledging Rosenfield’s decades of work understanding the Cooper’s Hawk in North America.
- Mark Speirs, UWSP’s Small Business Development Center, won the Diverse Business Champion award at the Wisconsin Marketplace Conference for his commitment in supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs and the strong relationships he has with diverse small business support organizations regionally and statewide.