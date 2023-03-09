Wausau Pilot & Review

A strong winter system will arrive Thursday evening in Wausau, prompting another winter weather advisory for Marathon County.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday evening and overnight with the highest totals south of Hwy. 29.

Affected counties under the winter weather advisory: Menominee, Marathon, Shawano, and southern Oconto Countyincluding the cities of Keshena, Neopit, Wausau, Brookside, Sobieski, Little Suamico, Shawano, Oconto, and Pensaukee.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday with between 2 and 4 inches of snow. Gusty winds of up to 25 mph will result in blowing and drifting snow and slippery road conditions during the evening and morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.