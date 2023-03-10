By Shereen Siewert

The trial for a former Wausau substitute teacher facing felony child sex assault charges has been reset and will now begin in September, court records show.

Zachary Robins, 28, faces two counts of first degree child sex assault-sexual contact with a person under age 13 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The charges were filed Oct. 30, 2019 after two elementary students raised allegations of sexually-inappropriate touching.

Robins was hired through Parallel Education, a company the District retained in summer 2019 to manage its substitute teachers and staff. Robins worked only a few hours for the district.

A trial set to begin in February was called off due to a major winter storm and snow removal emergency in Wausau that would have created safety concerns for jurors, according to online court records.

A final pretrial conference is set for Sept. 12 with a three-day jury trial starting Sept. 19. Robins is free on bond.