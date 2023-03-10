Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau Newman Catholic dominated the first half, rolling out to a commanding 26-point lead, and went on to defeat Stevens Point Pacelli 79-58 in a WIAA Division 5 boys basketball sectional semifinal Thursday night at Wausau West High School.

Newman Catholic took control early and pulled out to a 42-16 lead by halftime and were able to maintain their big lead the rest of the way.

Newman Catholic (24-4), the No. 1 seed of the top half of the Division 5 Sectional 2 bracket, moves on to the sectional final against Gibraltar (13-14), the No. 8 seed in the bottom half, Saturday at 1 p.m. at Seymour High School. Gibraltar is the defending sectional champion, having defeated Marshfield Columbus Catholic in last year’s sectional final. The winner moves on to the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament next week in Madison.

Isaac Seidel made nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 31 points for Newman Catholic, which has never advanced to the WIAA boys basketball state tournament.

Mason Prey added 22 points and Conner Krach chipped in 11 for Newman.

Jaydon Awe, despite playing just 19 minutes due to foul trouble, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for Pacelli (24-4).

Newman Catholic 79, Pacelli 58

Pacelli 16 42 – 58

Newman Catholic 42 37 – 79

PACELLI (58): Jaydon Awe 16, Logan Meyer 12, Andrew Van Order 10, Camden Schurk 9, Peyton Flees 5, Brock Birrenkott 3, Joseph Burch 3. Record: 24-4.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (79): Isaac Seidel 31, Mason Prey 22, Conner Krach 11, Jackson Pfender 8, Lucas Pfiffner 3, Eli Gustafson 2, Thomas Bates 2. Record: 24-4.