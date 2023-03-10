Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Kathryn “Kay” Gulan

Kathryn “Kay” Gulan, 82, of Wausau, beloved wife of Eugene “Gene” Gulan passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023 with her family at her side.

Kay was born on August 29, 1940 in Eau Claire, daughter of the late John and Tillie (Grossell) Hoepner. She and Gene were united in the Sacrament of Marriage on August 26, 1961. In 1968 they made their home in Wausau where they raised their family. She spent the majority of her life as a loving homemaker. Kay was an artistic person who enjoyed sewing, knitting and decorating for family and friends. Kay was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. Her love of sports was only enhanced by watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting and dance events. Kay was blessed with a wonderful group of friends, who enjoyed playing cribbage, bridge, and having parties. She was an active member and Eucharistic Minister of Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ Parish in Wausau.

Kay is survived by her husband Gene and their children: Steven (Vicki) Gulan, Julie (Mark) Nauman, Jon (Kathleen Urban) Gulan, and Daniel (Jess) Gulan. She also leaves her brothers: Dick (Betty) Hoepner and Harold (Dee) Hoepner, along with sister-in-law Kathy Hoepner and brother-in-law, Tony Gulan. Kay leaves 10 beloved grandchildren: Kyle, Maria, Anna, Ethan, Megan, Anthony, Andrew, Kate, Benton, and Henrietta Kay. She is preceded in death by a brother Tom Hoepner.

Visitation will be held on Friday March 17th from 9 AM – 10:30 AM at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N. 2nd Street, Wausau. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM. Brainard Funeral Homes of Wausau and Weston have been entrusted with arrangements.

Elroy E. Krueger

Elroy E. Krueger, 73, Town of Rib Falls passed away unexpectedly at his residence on February 18, 2023.

He was born on August 23, 1949, in Wausau; son of the late Harvey and Viola (Reimer) Krueger.

Shortly after graduating from Marathon High School, he enlisted in the Navy, proudly serving his country. He worked at Green Bay Packaging for 40 years, retiring in 2011. He was an active member of the Rib Falls Lions Club. He visited Washington D.C. in April 2019 as part of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

In his free time, he enjoyed an occasional bus trip to the casino, hunting, fishing and working in his flower gardens.

Survivors include his brother, Merlin (Patsy) Krueger, Sun Lakes, AZ; brother-in-law, David Pawlowski, Athens; stepsister, Sandy (Art) Ebbinger: stepbrothers, Gary (Beverly) Baumann, Merrill, Dennis Baumann, N.C.; God-son, Jody Krueger, Wausau, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Laverne (Ann) Krueger; sister, Phyllis Pawlowski; stepmother, LaVila (Baumann) Krueger; stepsister, Sharon Landowski and stepbrother, Lylas (Jean) Baumann.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Marathon. The Rev. Jon Hadler will officiate. Burial will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services, all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Elroy’s name.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Judith Stanislawski

Judith “Judy” Stanislawski (Kubisiak) age 76 of Stevens Point, Wisconsin passed away Monday morning March 6th at Point Manor Assisted Living. Judy was born to Leonard and Tillie Kubisiak on September 11, 1946, in Stevens Point and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1964. Judy went on to marry Anthony “Tony” Stanislawski in May 1966 (to 1995) and they started their family in Rosholt, Wisconsin.

In her early years, Judy enjoyed playing in the bar pool league at Country Canteen and was known to play a mean game of pool. Later in life, she enjoyed crocheting and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Judy is survived by her sister, Idele, children Michelle (James), Chris (Tammy), Keith (Jill) and Jen (Todd) and her grandchildren Tom (Casey), Krystina (Jordan), Amanda (Russel), Wyatt, Kaitlyn, Ahlyianna, Jake and great-granddaughter Aurora.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Tillie and her granddaughter Jessica.

A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Kurt Tress

Kurt Tress, age 65 passes away on February 26, 2023, after a long battle with diabetes. He was born on May 30, 1957 the 5th son of 7 boys from Marlene and Ronald Tress.

He joined the Army in 1974 while still in high school. After his discharge in 1977 he enjoyed a long career with Kolbe and Kolbe. Switching gears he became a CNC operator at Merrill Iron for over 20 years.

After his retirement Kurt enjoyed picnics with the family. He loved his Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers. He enjoyed watching all sports and traveling to different casinos. Las Vegas was his favorite having been there at least 10 times.

Kurt is survived by 4 brothers, Ron, Mike, Andy and Todd. He was proceeded in death by his mother Marlene and his father Ronald and 2 brothers, Greg, and Neil.

Kurt has requested no funeral service instead wanting everyone to enjoy how they remember him.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Richard A. Diestler

Richard A. Diestler, 61 of Madison, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 24, 2023, at home.

Rick was born on August 29, 1961, in Appleton, the son of Donald and Elaine (Mischler) Diestler.

Rick graduated from Wittenberg Birnamwood High School, Class of 1979. In 1982, Rick joined the US Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1985. He enjoyed trout fishing, deer hunting, canoeing and traveling.

Rick is survived by his sister, Brenda (Diestler) Wachtendonk of Kaukauna; brothers-in-law, Dennis Wachtendonk and John Liethen; seven nieces and nephews, Jennifer Ourada (fiancé Brian), Julie (Gary) Klika, Corey (Carly) Wachtendonk, Jordan (Rebecca) Liethen, Adam (Tana) Liethen, David (Paige) Liethen and Clarissa Liethen, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sally Liethen.

A Military Graveside Service will be held in the Spring at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.