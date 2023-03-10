By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The field for the USA Curling National Club Championships always includes two teams from the host club and this year’s competition is in Wausau.

From left: Landon, Gleason, Gorich, Gould, Peloquin. From left: Cucchiarelli, Goetsch, Splinter, Ziegel, Foss.

The Wausau Curling Club will host 11 men’s and 11 women’s teams from around the country at the competition to be held here next Thursday through Sunday, March 16-19, at the Wausau Curling Center on Curling Way in Wausau.

The local club’s top women’s team and top men’s team will compete on the ice as well.

The women’s team will be skipped by Lisa Landon, a veteran Wausau curler; along with Terri Gleason (vice-skip), Valerie Gorichs (second), Susan Gould (lead), and Susan Peloquin (alternate).

“It’s getting closer,” Landon said about the national competition, “and a little scarier.

“The ladies and I have only been curling together for a couple of years. However, between us we have won a number of metals (or pins as we call them) and brought home three trophies last year. So, we work well together!”

Landon said her team’s hopes are to win some games and give the visiting teams stiff competition.

The men’s team will include Tim Cucchiarelli as skip, along with Todd Goetsch, Bobby Splinter, Brett Ziegel, and Matt Foss. They’ve all curled in the Wausau men’s leagues, and have curled together on different occasions, says Cucchiarelli, who got his start as a high school curler at Wausau West.

“We really want to be competitive,” he said. “But we know the competition will be tough. The other teams have faced regional competition to get here.”

He’s not familiar with most of the other entries coming to Wausau, although he’s curled against the Minnesota team before. “They’re pretty solid,” he said.

“It’s an honor to represent our local curlers,” he said. “We want to be at our best and show the curling world that Wausau is a competitive club.”

Complete event information is available at: https://wausaucurling.org/index.php/events/2023-club-championship.

The presenting sponsor for the National Club Curling Championships is Crystal Finishing Inc.