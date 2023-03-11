Wausau Pilot & Review

Test ballots for the town of Day were left behind by a town official at a Wausau Kwik Trip on Friday by accident, according to a Marathon County news release.

A citizen who found the ballots, which were in a puddle in the parking lot, delivered them to Wausau City Hall. The Marathon County Clerk was then notified.

“This was truly an accident,” Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said. “I’ve spoken with the town official and all other election materials that were picked up from the Marathon County Clerk’s Office this afternoon have been accounted for.”

Trueblood said her office is in custody of the test ballots, which will be destroyed. New test ballots will be issued so election equipment can be tested ahead of the April 4 election.