Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Become a Blood Donor Ambassador. The Red Cross seeks volunteers ages 18+ to welcome donors to blood drives and provide friendly support before and after they donate. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least four shifts a year (average shift is 5-6 hours). Training provided. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Advocate For Seniors. The State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long-Term Care Volunteer Ombudsman Program seeks compassionate volunteers to spend 2-3 hours a week at a local nursing home advocating for residents ages 60 and older. Volunteers meet with residents, listen to them, and be a voice for them to resolve concerns the resident may have. This position supplements the services of the Regional Ombudsman Program. Weekly visits are flexible and varied. Training is mandatory and provided. If you want to learn how you can make a difference in the lives of this residents in nursing homes, contact Mary at 800-815-0015 or Mary.Lemay@Wisconsin.gov.

Do You Love Cleaning and Organization? The United Way of Marathon County is looking for volunteers to work behind the scenes, ensuring that items coming into the Community Closets are high quality and in keeping with our inventory management practices. Volunteers will also help keep the Community Closets neat and tidy, ensuring an exceptional experience for guests. We seek volunteers who can commit to a minimum of 3 hours biweekly. Call Carly at 715-848-2927, ext. 5719, to get started.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Household and Hygiene Supplies Needed. The Neighbors’ Place is in need of personal hygiene products, such as shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and deodorant, along with household consumables such as laundry detergent and cleaning products. For further information, call Elizabeth at 715-845-1966.

Home & Personal Items Needed. The Women’s Community is in great need of the following items for the family shelter: Acetaminophen, allergy medicine, small humidifiers, desk and floor lamps, new bath towels and pillows, new twin and full-size comforters (preferably neutral colors), laundry detergent, garbage bags, and all-purpose cleaners. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County