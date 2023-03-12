Wausau Pilot & Review

Another prolonged weather system will bring up to 8 inches of snow to Wausau and Marathon County, with a winter storm warning in effect now through Monday morning.

Light to moderate snow will continue across the region today, then come to an end from west to east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to develop this afternoon, roughly along Hwy. 29. Minor blowing and drifting snow is possible this evening into Monday. Travel is expected to be very difficult.

The winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.