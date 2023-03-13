Wausau Pilot & Review

Continuing a tradition of incorporating reader feedback in our local election coverage, Wausau Pilot & Review is asking you to weigh in on the questions we ask candidates this spring.

This Thursday, we’ll be submitting a list of questions to candidates for the Wausau, Mosinee and D.C. Everest School Boards, along with those seeking office in Kronenwetter. Weston’s candidates are running unopposed, and the Wausau City Council and Marathon County Board elections happen in even years, so there are no races to cover in those areas. Submit your questions by 5 p.m. Friday for consideration by filling out this form:

