Only minor injuries were reported Monday in a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 29 near Marathon, according to preliminary emergency scanner traffic.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at Mile Marker 153 and resulted in a right lane closure. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the closure was expected to last for about two hours to allow crews to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

