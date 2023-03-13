The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee is a group of over 600 veterans. Over 65 members attend the weekly 10:00 to 11:30 am Wednesday meetings at Denny’s in Rothschild. The group was founded on February 8, 2012 by Army Veteran Ruth James. The weekly Cup-of-Coffee group is purposely not affiliated with any organization.

The group provides information of interest to veterans and support for each other. Guest speakers that offer veteran services and support are invited. The meetings offer a place for veterans to gather and enjoy a cup of coffee and a meal. The group does not have an agenda, dues, officers or bylaws. It is run strictly by volunteers and operates with donations from local businesses, residents and its members. Denny’s offers space to display the U.S. flag, the group banner and patriotic photos of members. Veterans of any age or era are welcome at the meetings. “Just grab a chair and say hello”.

Thank you to the many individual donors, anonymous donors and businesses that donated to the group in the past year: Denny’s Rothschild, Rothschild/Mosinee American Legion Post 492, Mountain Terrace Senior Living, Frank Sus, Reinold Lenz, Dan Rheinschmidt, Wanda Gustafson, 4-Seasons Heating & Air Conditioning, Team Logic IT, Camping World, Clean Slate Coffee House, Lanna Bradfish, Paula Barnes, Jeff & Brookelyne Yunk, American Red Cross, Bob Peterson, Military Recruiters, “Be Amazing” and the Evergreen Elementary Students, “2022 Mrs. Wisconsin America” Sasha Everett, Everlasting Etchings, Brokaw Credit Union, Jessie Rockteacher family, Joe Ramsey and “The Pen Lady” of Weston, Carole Garrity, Barb & Sam Morgan, Wausau VA Clinic, Premier Companies, Color Creations, Rib Mountain Glass, Elite Auto Care, Les & Dottie Norton and Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop. We also thank our local media for providing coverage and publishing our group stories.

In 2021 the group started offering Veterans free meals at Denny’s and recently began a delivery service. The group donated over 401 meals to Veterans to date. Denny’s provides meal cards for customers over 55 years of age. The cards are stamped with every meal purchase and after purchasing five meals the sixth meal is free. The stamped meal cards are donated to the group by our Veteran members, family, friends, local businesses and Denny’s customers. Veterans of any age and their family or guest will now receive beverage gift cards and meal cards for free meals at Denny’s from the 55+ menu. Members also offer meal delivery on Wednesdays at noon.

If you know any Wausau area Veterans that could use meals, please have them contact Don at 715-573-3208 or dokzkiten@yahoo.com. Leave a name and phone number. Veterans can also be added to the Wausau American Legion Post 10 meal deliver list. The Legion will contact the Veteran with meal details.

