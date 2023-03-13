Wausau Pilot & Review

Five area teens will compete at the national level this month in cross country skiing, including two sisters who attend Wausau East High School.

Eleanor Bennett, a senior at East, and her sister Margaret Bennett, a freshman, will head to the Junior Nationals in Fairbanks, Alaska. The 2023 Junior Nationals Cross Country Ski Championships opening ceremony was held Saturday, March 11 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Races are on throughout the week.

Three additional athletes will compete in the Canadian Nationals in Thunder Bay. Tori Myers, a sophomore at Wausau West, Nicholas Johnkoski, a freshman at Wausau East, and Jack Lackman, a sophomore who is home-schooled, will head to Canada. The 2023 Nordic Canada Ski Nationals and Canadian College & University Nordic Championships are happening this week in Thunder Bay, Ontario at the Lappe Ski Centre. More than 600 athletes are expected at the event.

In addition to their high school Nordic races, the students competed in the Great Lakes Junior National qualifier races this winter in order to qualify to represent the Great Lakes Division at the Nationals.