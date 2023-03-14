Wausau Pilot & Review

A pedestrian walking along Hwy. 29 near Bonduel is dead after he was struck by a semi tractor trailer, according to a news release from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 8:35 p.m. Monday, March 13 in the town of Hartland. Police say the semi driver reported seeing the man lunge out in front of his semi just before impact. The 63-year-old man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

A section of Hwy. 29 in the eastbound lanes remained closed for about five hours after the crash but have since reopened.

An investigation continues.