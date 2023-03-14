By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 93-year-old man is in custody facing multiple felony charges as an investigation into alleged sexual assaults against children continues.

Glen C. Wagner, of Tomahawk, faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement and exposing intimate parts to a child. The case was filed March 3 in Lincoln County Circuit Court, where a judge ordered Wagner held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Now, police are asking any additional victims to come forward. In a news release issued Tuesday, March 14, Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins said several potential victims have already been identified. An active investigation of those reports, involving allegations of sexual assault at a private property near Birchwood Avenue in Tomahawk, is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents or similar activity in Tomahawk, they are urged to contact Detective Matt Gorell at the Tomahawk Police Department.

A preliminary hearing for Wagner is set for Wednesday.