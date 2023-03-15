WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program members celebrate the contributions of AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week.

In honor of AmeriCorps Week, AmeriCorps Seniors have collaborated with Project Puppet Pal Kits. This kit provides a creative outlet for preschool and pediatric patients through the use of a puppet for children in hospitals all over the country, including Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital Wisconsin.

RSVP volunteers will gather at the United Way Office the week of

March 13-17 to assemble 1,500 activity kits that will be distributed to children and help alleviate anxiety, as well as help children feel less isolated while in the hospital.

The weeklong celebration also honors the support of thousands of local organizations that make AmeriCorps + AmeriCorps Seniors programs possible. In 2022, about 301 AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers served 33,000 hours at 42 organizations in Marathon County.

“We are proud to be part of AmeriCorps and grateful for the AmeriCorps Senior members who volunteer in Marathon County,” said Jeff Sargent, executive director for United Way of Marathon County, in a news release.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities in Marathon County, visit unitedwaymc.org.