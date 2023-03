Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Zachary and Brooke Ostrowski announce the birth of their son Shane Arthur Joseph, born at 3:13 a.m. March 8, 2023. Shane weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Andrew and Rebecca Rosekrans announce the birth of their daughter Penelope Lynn, born at 1:07 p.m. March 9, 2023. Penelope weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

Anthony and Mal Figueroa-Espinoza announce the birth of their daughter Reina Isabel, born at 6:08 p.m. March 9, 2023. Reina weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.