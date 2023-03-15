WAUSAU – A free concert featuring the Wausau Symphony Orchestra will be offered to the community April 2 at The Grand Theater, 401 N. Fourth St.

Conducted by Daniel Larson, “Mozart’s Requiem” will highlight a full choir of local voices performing Mozart’s dramatic choral masterpiece made famous in the 1984 Oscar-winning movie “Amadeus.”

Mozart composed the piece in 1791, but did not complete the work before his death. In his final days, Mozart came to believe he was writing the “Requiem” for his own funeral, pouring his creative genius into what is considered one of the most awe-inspiring classical choral works ever written.

Advance ticket reservations are strongly recommended. No group/bulk orders over 10 will be allowed in advance. To avoid lines before the show, patrons are encouraged to pick up their tickets in advance during the theater’s regular business hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays.