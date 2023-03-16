Wausau Pilot & Review

Who needs green beer to celebrate Saint Paddy’s Day when you can have this delicious concoction instead? The Fuzzy Leprechaun is this week’s featured drink, and one you won’t want to miss. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Fuzzy Leprechaun

1 oz. Peach Schnapps

1 oz. Blue Curacao

1 oz. Vodka

1/2 oz. Orange Juice

1/2 oz. Pineapple Juice

Orange slices and cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquids using a shaker, pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a slice of orange and cherries. Sip and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.