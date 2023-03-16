The Council on International Educational Exchange seeks central Wisconsin residents who would like to be a volunteer host family for a high school student during one academic year.

Students will attend the public high school closest to his or her host family and can take school transportation or carpool.

A host family would put another plate on the table and welcomes the student as one of their own. Host families can be retired, single parents or couples with or without children of any age.

There are three students in the program, and they speak good English, have their own medical insurance and spending money. The students are:

Dahyun, 15, South Korea. She’s interested in badminton and snowboarding. She plays guitar and would like to join a drama club.

Andrie, 16, Russia. He’s interested in joining a swim team, skiing and bicycling.

Alissa, 16, Italy. She’s interested in reading, music and movies; and is eager to learn about activities that will be available to her in high school.

Contact Jennifer Wirt at jenniferwirt.CIEE@gmail.com for more information.