WAUSAU — The Transformational Leadership class in conjunction Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of a personal care drive to benefit students at the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School and residents at The Women’s Community.

WHAT: Acceptable items include, but are not limited to new and unused:

  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Hair care products
  • Body wash
  • Lotion
  • Deodorant
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Mouthwash
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Laundry detergent
  • Baby wipes
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Razors and shaving cream

WHEN: The drive will run Monday, March 13, through Friday, April 14.

WHERE: Donations can be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours:

  • Crystal Finishing Systems – Mosinee and Schofield
  • Lambs Fresh Market -Rib Mountain
  • Innovative Health – Schofield
  • Pick ‘N Save – Weston

If you are unable to drop off items, monetary donations will be accepted through the I Believe Foundation and the Venmo QR code below.

WHY: Donating to the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School and the Women’s Community for a personal care drive is an opportunity to support individuals who may not have access to basic necessities. By making a donation, you can help provide items such as soap, shampoo, and toothbrushes to those in need, which can make a significant difference in their lives. Additionally, donating to organizations that support basic needs can help build stronger communities and foster a sense of collective responsibility towards helping those who may be struggling.