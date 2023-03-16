WAUSAU — The Transformational Leadership class in conjunction Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of a personal care drive to benefit students at the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School and residents at The Women’s Community.

WHAT: Acceptable items include, but are not limited to new and unused:

Shampoo and conditioner

Hair care products

Body wash

Lotion

Deodorant

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Mouthwash

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Laundry detergent

Baby wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Razors and shaving cream

WHEN: The drive will run Monday, March 13, through Friday, April 14.

WHERE: Donations can be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours:

Crystal Finishing Systems – Mosinee and Schofield

Lambs Fresh Market -Rib Mountain

Innovative Health – Schofield

Pick ‘N Save – Weston

If you are unable to drop off items, monetary donations will be accepted through the I Believe Foundation and the Venmo QR code below.

WHY: Donating to the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School and the Women’s Community for a personal care drive is an opportunity to support individuals who may not have access to basic necessities. By making a donation, you can help provide items such as soap, shampoo, and toothbrushes to those in need, which can make a significant difference in their lives. Additionally, donating to organizations that support basic needs can help build stronger communities and foster a sense of collective responsibility towards helping those who may be struggling.