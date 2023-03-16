WAUSAU — The Transformational Leadership class in conjunction Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of a personal care drive to benefit students at the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School and residents at The Women’s Community.
WHAT: Acceptable items include, but are not limited to new and unused:
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Hair care products
- Body wash
- Lotion
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Mouthwash
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Laundry detergent
- Baby wipes
- Feminine hygiene products
- Razors and shaving cream
WHEN: The drive will run Monday, March 13, through Friday, April 14.
WHERE: Donations can be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours:
- Crystal Finishing Systems – Mosinee and Schofield
- Lambs Fresh Market -Rib Mountain
- Innovative Health – Schofield
- Pick ‘N Save – Weston
If you are unable to drop off items, monetary donations will be accepted through the I Believe Foundation and the Venmo QR code below.
WHY: Donating to the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School and the Women’s Community for a personal care drive is an opportunity to support individuals who may not have access to basic necessities. By making a donation, you can help provide items such as soap, shampoo, and toothbrushes to those in need, which can make a significant difference in their lives. Additionally, donating to organizations that support basic needs can help build stronger communities and foster a sense of collective responsibility towards helping those who may be struggling.