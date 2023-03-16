Crafters can browse through various craft items to swap for free during the Craft Supply Swap event happening on March 28 at the Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Doors open at 4 p.m. for folks who donated items and at 5 p.m. for the general public. Donations for the swap can be dropped off any time between March 20-25. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Adults and teens are invited to make personalized glass bauble magnets on March 30 from 4-6 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Kids ages 10+ are also welcome to attend with a participating adult. Free, no registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.







