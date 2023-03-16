Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County Snowmobile Trails in Zone 4 will close effective March 16 at Midnight.

Trail conditions in all other zones are fair, but please use caution on creek/water crossings.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations. Trail Maps are available online as well as at our office. Respect closed trails, private property and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs.