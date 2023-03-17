MADISON, Wis.—University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman today announced three finalists for the position of chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Platteville, a 6,500-student university in the southwest corner of the state that offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, 10 graduate programs, 60 minors, 15 pre-professional programs, and 30 certificates.

A Special Regent Committee selected the finalists from a list of candidates identified by a Search and Screen Committee led by Regent Cris Peterson, chair, and Christina Curras, Professor and Department Chair, Civil and Environmental Engineering, vice chair.

The finalists, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Philip A. Cavalier

Interim Chancellor, University of Tennessee at Martin

Martin, TN

Tammy K. Evetovich

Interim Chancellor, University of Wisconsin–Platteville

Platteville, WI

Artanya M. Wesley

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, University of Wisconsin–Whitewater

Whitewater, WI





In the coming weeks, the candidates will participate in separate campus public forums, offering opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and community members to interact directly with them.

After reviewing campus feedback, Rothman and the Special Regent Committee, comprised of Regents Peterson, Scott Beightol, Mike Jones, Edmund Manydeeds III, and Rodney Pasch and chaired by Regent Peterson, will interview the finalists and recommend a single successful candidate to the Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.

The person selected through this process will be UW-Platteville’s 15th chancellor.

For more information about the candidates, the public conversations, and the search process, see the UW-Platteville chancellor search page: https://www.uwplatt.edu/chancellor-search. For more information about UW-Platteville, go to its homepage: https://www.uwplatt.edu/.

###

UW-Platteville was founded in 1866 as the State Normal School in Platteville—the first teacher training institution in the state. In 1907, the Wisconsin Mining Trade School in Platteville was founded. The two institutions would eventually merge in 1959, forming the present-day UW-Platteville and beginning its rich tradition of academic excellence and unparalleled student experience. UW-Platteville has one of the premier engineering programs in the Midwest and strong programs in agriculture, education, criminal justice, forensic investigation, and the STEM disciplines. The university offers top-level, hands-on education with a strong liberal arts foundation. UW-Platteville is also known for the exceptional, personal support it provides students—in particular, first-generation college students, who make up 35% of the undergraduate student body.

The University of Wisconsin System serves approximately 161,000 students. Awarding nearly 37,000 degrees annually, the UW System is Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, putting graduates in position to increase their earning power, contribute to their communities, and make Wisconsin a better place to live. Nearly 90 percent of in-state UW System graduates stay in Wisconsin five years after earning a degree – with a median salary of more than $66,000. The UW System provides a 23:1 return on state investment. UW System universities also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents, and boundless creative intellectual energy. The UW System and its employees are purpose-driven, people-focused, and committed to stewardship.