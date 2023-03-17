STEVENS POINT _ Get ready for another 54 hours of trivia questions, music and fun as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s student-run radio station 90FM WWSP hosts “Trivia 53: The Trivia Life for Me” April 14-16.

The world’s largest trivia contest theme for 2023 is “for all those out there who have adopted the Trivia lifestyle,” said Dave Coulthurst, Plover, a 1990 UW-Stevens Point alumnus in his first year of coordinating the event. “The Trivia Life for Me” theme reflects on the song “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me),” with a pirate-themed parrot logo.

Trivia has been offered from the 90FM WWSP headquarters at UW-Stevens Point’s Communication Arts Center since 1970. Teams must register at the station, 1101 Reserve St., between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10-13 and between noon and 6 p.m. April 14. Out-of-town teams will find forms and information at www.90fmtrivia.org.

On-site registration is $40 per team, with proceeds benefiting the general maintenance of the radio station and scholarships for its student staff. Trivia-themed merchandise, such as shirts, hats and mugs, will be available for purchase during registration and on the website.

This year’s Trivia kickoff movie will be offered at 10 p.m. March 31 and April 1 at Rogers Cinema, 2725 Church St., Stevens Point. Admission is $3 at the door.

The Trivia parade will begin on Maria Drive north of campus at 4 p.m. April 14, and questions start at 6 p.m. Trivia will be played until midnight, Sunday, April 16.

The radio station will broadcast eight trivia questions per hour, and teams have the length of two songs to call with the correct answer to earn points. Two running questions will send players into the community to find the answer, and music montage and scavenger-hunt like questions also highlight the weekend. The top teams win trophies and bragging rights.

Teams from around the world will spend an entire weekend testing their knowledge, observational abilities and the quality of their reflexes with little sleep and plenty of coffee, said Ava Schroeder, the public relations and outreach director at 90FM, and a junior majoring in media studies. Some teams have been playing since Trivia 1 in 1970, and others are just forming this year.

Source: UW-Stevens Point