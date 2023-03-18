Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – Wausau Newman Catholic can add another gold trophy to the collection.

For the second-straight game at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament, Newman Catholic was never losing and the Cardinals were able to hold off a second-half run by Chippewa Falls McDonell to earn a 66-54 victory in the Division 5 state championship game Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Newman Catholic, which also won the 8-man football state title last fall, are champions in its first trip to the boys basketball state tournament since joining the WIAA in 2000.

The Cardinals (27-4) took an 11-7 lead after baskets by Eli Gustafson and Isaac Seidel 5½ minutes into the game and held the advantage the rest of the way.

Photo by Dave Junion for Wausau Pilot & Review

Conner Krach hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bump the Cardinals’ lead to 23-14 with 5 minutes left in the first half.

Krach, who had 16 of his 21 points in the first half, added another hoop before Mason Prey scored Newman’s final eight points of the half as it took a 36-22 lead into the break.

McDonell (29-2) plugged away as Canan Huss had 15 of his team’s first 17 points of the second half. A four-point play by Eddie Mittermeyer brought the Macks to within two at 46-44 with 8:13 to go before the Cardinals were able to stabilize things. Huss ended up with a game-high 28 points.

A basket by Seidel, who had 15 points, and two free throws by Prey pushed the Cardinals’ lead back to six.

After a 3-pointer by Aidan Misfeldt, Seidel drained a 3-pointer and Prey converted a three-point play to give Newman a 56-47 lead with 4:05 remaining and the Cardinals were in control the rest of the way.

McDonell made just one field goal in the final 6 minutes and never made another serious run.

Prey finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, making three free throws down the stretch to finish off the victory.

Newman Catholic made 10 3-pointers, tying a Division 5 state tournament record for most 3s in a game.

Cardinals 66, Macks 54

McDonell 22 32 – 54

Newman Catholic 36 30 – 66

McDONELL (54): Kegan Galvez 2-6 0-0 4, Canan Huss 10-15 5-8 28, Aidan Misfeldt 2-8 0-0 5, Eddie Mittermeyer 5-21 4-4 17, Jordan Sikkora 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Mittermeyer 0-0 0-0 0, Miles Flanagan 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Siegenthaler 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Rubenzer 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Stelter 0-1 0-0 0, Asher Rozowski 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 19-52. FT: 9-12. 3-pointers: 7-28 (Hudd 3-7, E. Mittermeyer 3-16, Misfeldt 1-3, Sikkora 0-1, Galvez 0-1). Rebounds: 32 (Huss 11). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 29-2.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (66): Conner Krach 8-17 2-3 21, Eli Gustafson 3-3 0-0 6, Mason Prey 5-11 6-8 18, Jackson Pfender 2-9 0-0 0, Isaac Seidel 6-10 0-0 15, Thomas Bates 0-1 0-2 0, Aiden Spychalla 0-0 0-0 0, Quincy Pfender 0-0 0-0 0, Liam McCarty 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Pffifner 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 24-51. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 10-22 (Seidel 3-5, Krach 3-6, Prey 2-4, J. Pfender 2-7). Rebounds: 34 (Krach 8, Seidel 8). Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Gustafson. Record: 27-4.