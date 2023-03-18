By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Going into the competition, Wausau curling teams hoped to give the top men’s and women’s club teams from across the nation a competitive battle.

That was the case Thursday and Friday at the Wausau Curling Center.

The Wausau women’s team of Terri Gleason, Val Gorichs, Susan Gould, and Sue Peloquin, skipped by Lisa Landon, took the Bohlman team from Grand Forks, N.D., into extra ends before losing 12-8.

Then on Friday, they defeated the other Wisconsin rink, Hampton of Madison, 9-2, to get into the winner’s column.

The local men’s team, skipped by Tim Cucchiarelli, with Todd Goetsch, Bobby Splinter, Matt Foss, and Brett Ziegel, had a similar run. They tied the Tait rink from Arizona in their first match, then lost by one in the extra end. They go into today’s play still looking for their first win.

The men will play at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today in the final draws before tomorrow afternoon’s semi-finals and finals. The women will hit the ice at 12 noon and 8 p.m.

The public is welcome and tickets are available at the door, cash only.

The Wausau Curling Center is located at 1920 Curling Way on Wausau’s southeast side.

Presenting sponsor for the event is Crystal Finishing Systems Inc.