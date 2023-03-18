Wausau Pilot & Review

One day after earning second-team All-America honors, Wisconsin women’s hockey freshman Caroline Harvey scored the overtime game-winning goal to lead the team to a 3-2 win over Minnesota Friday, lifting the Badgers to their ninth NCAA championship game appearance.

The semifinal of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four was held Friday night at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.

“Our team has so much fight in us and so much grit. We knew we were going to come back and get the job done today,” said Harvey, the second Wisconsin freshman to earn All-American honors in history.



The win wasn’t an easy one, with the Gophers grabbing the lead just 3:23 into the game and having a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.



The Badgers dominated most of the second period, outshooting the Golden Gophers 17-7, but were unable to find the back of the net. But coming off a strong second period, Laila Edwards lit the lamp for the Badgers just past the midpoint of the third frame. Sophie Shirley snagged the lead for UW less than a minute later.



Minnesota tied up the game with just 1:11 to go in the third period to force overtime. This marked the third time this season that UW and Minnesota went into overtime. UW previously won a shootout against the Golden Gophers.

After 16:47 of back and forth overtime play, Harvey went top-down to call the game. Cami Kronish stopped 37 shots for her 20th win of the season and third of the NCAA tournament.

The Badgers will face Ohio State on Sunday in the NCAA title game at 3 p.m. CT at AMSOIL Arena. Fans can watch the game on ESPNU or listen to the game on 100.9 FM.



