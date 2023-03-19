Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Join the Eggstravaganza. TheAnnual Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt will be at Marathon Park on April 8 from 8 a.m. to noon. This event includes arts and crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and a scavenger hunt for kids of all ages. As a volunteer, you can help with crafts, distribute eggs, help kids during the egg hunt, as well as set up and clean up. This event is a fun and quick way to volunteer and be part of an amazing community event. To sign up, email Mark at mark.dorow@co.marathon.wi.us.

Train To Be A Disaster Responder. On April 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., United Way of Marathon County will conduct a Disaster Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) training in partnership with Marathon County Emergency Management. Join the VRC team and be prepared to screen and mobilize volunteers to be a united force if a disaster strikes in Marathon County. At the conclusion of the training, each participant will be asked to officially apply to join the Marathon County VRC team. Register for training at https://www.secure.unitedwaymc.org/comm/SinglePageRegEvent.jsp?EventKeyHex=3130383433.

Share Coffee And Conversation. North Central Health Care seeks volunteers to share a cup of coffee while reading the local newspaper to our residents. This morning activity takes place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. North Central provides compassionate care for individuals and families in need of mental health, recovery and skilled nursing services. Contact Laural Harder at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to sign up.

Compassionate Veterans Needed. ProMedica Heartland Hospice seeks volunteers with military background to help improve the quality of patients’ lives. Volunteers are matched with a veteran who is receiving hospice services and would like friendly visits and additional companionship from another veteran during those final months. Contact volunteer coordinator Mary at 715-344-4541 or Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org to volunteer.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Preschool Supplies Needed. Head Start Marathon County needs the following items to help its preschool program be successful and productive: plastic two-pocket folders, crayons, blunt-tip scissors, backpacks, glue sticks, pencil bags/boxes, Ziploc bags (all sizes), watercolor paint. Contact Angie at 715-845-0909 or Angievisgar@mccdahs.org for details. You can also donate by buying supplies from the organization’s wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/OFDPQNNAZS4Y?ref_=wl_share%20Marathon%20county%20Head%20Start%20Wish%20List.

Source: United Way of Marathon County