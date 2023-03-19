By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Unlike the high school basketball tournament, Wausau teams will not be among the finalists at the USA Curling Club National Championships Sunday at the Wausau Curling Center.

Instead, visiting teams will be trying to out-rock each other in tie-breakers, semi-finals, and final games, set for 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. respectively.

After pool play this week, the Hampton rink from Madison and the Smith rink from Denver had the best records in women’s play at 4-1, with several other teams at 3-2.

In the men’s group, the Ward rink from Eau Claire and the Mansell rink from Denver both stood undefeated, with North Dakota and California rinks at 4-1.

The awards ceremony is expected to be conducted right around 6 p.m., following the championship matches.

The local curling club has enjoyed excellent crowds and good competition throughout the week.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for today’s shot-making, $5 apiece, but $3 for seniors and students and no charge for children 10 and under.

The Wausau Curling Center is at 1920 Curling Way on the city’s southeast side.

The presenting sponsor for the event is Crystal Finishing Systems Inc.