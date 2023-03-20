Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are investigating after two people were discovered dead inside a rural Winnebago County Home. One person is in custody.

Deputies arrived at the home, in the town of Wolf River, at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday. Police are describing the deaths as suspicious.

Names have not been released, including that of the person of interest who was inside the Heart of the Valley YMCA in Kimberly later that morning. Police say the person used an ID to get inside the building and was acting strangely. After a large police presence, the YMCA was returned to normal operation.

Additional information is expected to be released on Monday.