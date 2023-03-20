By Shereen Siewert

Five local municipalities including Wausau could come together to form the largest fireworks display in northern Wisconsin this 4th of July, if a proposal from Mayor Katie Rosenberg succeeds.

If Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Schofield and Weston joins in the effort, each municipality would pitch in $2,500 toward the $30,000 display. Half would be funded by a sponsor, Festival Foods.

Rather than holding a fireworks show at Marathon Park, the display would be shot from the Wausau Downtown Airport toward the river – allowing for larger fireworks with fewer safety concerns. Designated viewing spots would be created in each municipality and the show would be visible by boat.

Fireworks displays held at Marathon Park have frequently been canceled due to weather and wind conditions, with many homes in close proximity to the site. Kavin Malovrth of the Wausau Area Fourth of July group would spearhead the effort and verify food vendors for each municipal location. Rothschild Pavilion, Radtke Park, Airport Park and Rib Mountain’s Bluegill Bay Park are all listed as potential viewing sites.

Fireworks viewing site map. City of Wausau

Weston will discuss the proposal on Monday, while Rib Mountain lists the proposal on its agenda for Tuesday and the Rothschild Tourism Commission will discuss the request this week. Schofield so far does not list the proposal on an agenda.