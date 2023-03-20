By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 42-year-old Wausau man was convicted this week of repeatedly assaulting a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old.

Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25, 2022 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the girl, now 18, came forward. He was convicted of the charge during a plea hearing Monday, March 20.

The assaults began in August 2013 and happened at a Kronenwetter home.

Online court records show Wells had five additional open felony cases in Marathon County. In 2018, Wells was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, a case involving a different alleged victim. He faced three separate bail jumping cases, filed between August 2021 and March 2022. Then in July, Wells was charged with violating a harassment restraining order and ordered to have no contact with two alleged victims. Charges related to all five cases were dismissed but read into the record Monday.

Circuit Judge Scott Corbett ordered a presentencing investigation be completed within 60 days, with an argued sentencing set for June 30. In an argued sentencing, attorneys on both sides are free to make a case supporting their recommended sentence for Wells before Judge Corbett makes a final determination.

Wells was immediately remanded into the custody of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in the Wisconsin Prison System and a fine of up to $100,000.