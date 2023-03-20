By Shereen Siewert

One of three people charged after police searched a Wausau apartment and discovered a variety of illegal drugs, an alligator, a snapping turtle and a stolen firearm that was hidden in a child’s portable crib, was sentenced last week and will head to prison.

Marquise J.D. West, 33, was sentenced Friday in Marathon County Circuit Court, settling nine separate open cases.

In the most significant drug case, an investigation began in 2020 when Desmond Mayo, then 27, was arrested on domestic charges. Upon his arrival at the Marathon County Jail, corrections officers located more than 10 grams of crack cocaine that mayo was carrying. The crack was individually bagged for potential sale, police said.

That discovery and subsequent investigation led police to Marquise J.D. West and Chrishawn West. Chrishawn is married to Marquise West but was living with and involved in a domestic relationship with Mayo, according to court records. Police searched Marquise West’s rented U-Haul pickup and his home and discovered the reptiles, along with about 58 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana and the firearm.

Additionally, police found about 88 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of heroin and about 75 grams of marijuana in a hotel room rented by Marquise West, court records state.

According to online court records, more than two dozen charges were dismissed encompassing all nine cases, but Marquise J.D. West was convicted of manufacturing or delivering cocaine and three counts of possessing cocaine. He was sentenced to five years initial confinement in prison followed by six years of extended supervision. Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson presided.

Chrishawn West’s case, which involves multiple felony drug-related charges, has not yet concluded. She faces charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, receiving a stolen firearm, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Mayo is facing attempted homicide charges connected to a separate case.