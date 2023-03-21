The Wausau American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard and Color Guard held a flag dedication ceremony at the Community Partners Campus open house in Wausau on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The Post is proud to have donated the flag pole, flag, lighting and plaque to the Campus. The funds for this flag project came from our communities’ generous donations to the post.

The open house at the campus on Grand Avenue also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the nonprofit’s new location.

The campus provides a single shared space for a wide range of human services with an emphasis on food, shelter, medical, mental health, and social wellbeing. The seven nonprofit partners include The Neighbors Place, Wausau Area Mobile Meals, First Presbyterian Wausau Free Clinic, Blessings in a Backpack, North Central Community Action Program, Marathon County Human Services, Catholic Charites.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann