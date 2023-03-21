By Shereen Siewert

Police have so far released no information after a man “fell” from a fourth-story apartment in downtown Wausau early Tuesday and was badly injured.

Emergency crews were called at about 6:40 a.m. on March 21 to The Landmark Apartments, 221 Scott St., Wausau. Initial scanner reports suggest the person suffered traumatic injuries in the fall. Witnesses say police were already at the building when the man fell four stories to the street.

The details leading up to the incident are unclear and difficult to confirm, since Wausau and Marathon County police scanner traffic went dark several years ago. Unlike most municipalities nationwide, local police traffic is no longer immediately available to media outlets or the general public. Only ambulance and fire calls are now available through public broadcast, a move that has drawn repeated criticism from open government advocates.

Two witnesses told Wausau Pilot they saw a body outside the building with multiple emergency units surrounding the area. But another witness said the person who fell was transported to a local hospital.

Wausau Pilot & Review is working to learn more about this incident. Emails to Wausau Police officials were not immediately returned on Tuesday.